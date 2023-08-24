Nordsjaelland-Partizan Belgrado (Conference League, 24-08-2023 ore 18:30 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) Il Nordsjaelland tenterà di prendersi la rivincita sul Partizan Belgrado che nelle qualificazioni all’Europa League 2018-19 si impose 2-1 a Farum e 3-2 a Belgrado passando nettamente il turno. Secondo i bookmaker i danesi hanno buone chance di farcela, e comunque prezzano un cambiamento netto rispetto a quel periodo perché la quota offerta oggi per InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Risultati calcio live, giovedì 24 agosto 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 Zalgiris (Ltu) - Ferencvaros (Hun) 18:00 Nordsjaelland (Den) - Partizan (Srb) 18:30 Dyn. Kyiv (Ukr) - Besiktas (Tur) 19:00 Farul Constanta (Rou) - HJK (Fin) 19:00 Fenerbahce (Tur) - Twente (Ned) ...
Ekspert har stor tiltro til danske hold før skæbnekampeTV 2 Sports fodboldekspert Mads Junker forventer, at minimum et af de danske hold booker billet til gruppespillet i Conference League.
Tidligere AGF-favorit skal gøre livet surt for FCN: Presset er massivtDen tidligere AGF-målmand Aleksandar Jovanovic har respekt for FC Nordsjælland, men anser Partizan for at være favorit. Der venter FCN noget af et pres i returkampen, siger han til bold.dk.
