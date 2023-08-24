Previsioni Meteo, Cambiamenti Meteorologici Estivi: Dal Caldo ...Scontrino Diventa Palcoscenico di Polemiche: Il Caso della Domanda ...Elisa Claps, Riapertura Chiesa Santissima Trinità a Potenza: Una ...Tragedia sul Dent de Morcles: Base Jumper Disperso Trovato senza VitaRagazza ricoperta di cioccolato : Polemica Buffet Dolci con ...Bimbo di 2 anni trovato senza vita nel lettino a Lana: Indagini in ...NACON: ANNUNCI E NOVITÀ ALLA GAMESCOM 2023Tutte le novità dallo showcase di Level Infinite “INTO THE INFINITE” Nuovo trailer per Jumanji: Avventure SelvaggeDune: Spice Wars - un nuovo Trailer dalla GamescomUltime Blog

Elektro Gorenjska Reduces Development Time by 90% with Peregrine Connect' s Low-Code Integration Platform

Elektro Gorenjska

Elektro Gorenjska Reduces Development Time by 90% with Peregrine Connect's Low-Code Integration Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Peregrine Connect Integration Platform has been selected by Elektro Gorenjska to integrate their applications and Platforms to reduce Development & deployment costs. Elektro Gorenjska is a Slovenian electricity distribution company that specializes in investments (reconstructions, expansions), to increase the robustness of the electricity network within the Gorenjska region. Elektro Gorenjska realized the need to scale its existing Integration Platform to handle the intricate demands of its growing operations. They wanted to expedite their system ...
Elektro Gorenjska Reduces Development Time by 90% with Peregrine Connect's Low-Code Integration Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Connect integration platform has been selected by Elektro Gorenjska to integrate their applications and platforms to reduce development & ...

