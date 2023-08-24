Elektro Gorenjska Reduces Development Time by 90% with Peregrine Connect's Low-Code Integration Platform (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Elektro Gorenjska Reduces Development Time by 90% with Peregrine Connect's Low-Code Integration PlatformIRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Connect integration platform has been selected by Elektro Gorenjska to integrate their applications and platforms to reduce development & ...
