Dangbei to Unveil the Atom | Its First Google TV-Powered Laser Projector | at IFA 2023

Dangbei Unveil

Dangbei to Unveil the Atom, Its First Google TV-Powered Laser Projector, at IFA 2023 (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) - BERLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Dangbei, a professional provider of large-screen home entertainment services, is thrilled to announce its participation in IFA 2023, taking place from September 1st to 5th. Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to experience Dangbei's latest innovation: Dangbei Atom, an ultra-slim Laser Projector integrated with Google TV. Alongside this cutting-edge marvel, Dangbei's full lineup, ranging from the 4K home theater to feather-light Full HD mini Projectors, will be showcased at Hall 20-111 in the IFA Home & Entertainment section.  The Dangbei Atom represents an exciting innovation as the Dangbei's ...
