COP28 UAE Presidency announces priorities to drive water up the climate agenda

COP28 UAE

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The COP28 UAE Presidency has launched its water agenda during World water Week in Stockholm, which took place from August 20 to 24. COP28 announced its top priority areas, which include conserving and restoring freshwater ecosystems, enhancing urban water resilience, and bolstering water-resilient food systems. Furthermore, the COP28 Presidency announced a partnership with the Netherlands and Tajikistan to serve as COP28 water Champions.  This partnership aims to build upon outcomes and momentum from the UN 2023 water Conference held in March, which was co-hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan, and ...
agenda during World Water Week in Stockholm

COP28 UAE Presidency announces priorities to drive water up the climate agenda

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP28 UAE Presidency has launched its Water Agenda during World Water Week in Stockholm, which took ...
