Cellares Raises $255M Series C to Launch First Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO) and Pioneering Smart Factory to Meet Global Demand for Life-Saving Cell Therapies
Cellares, the First Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO) dedicated to clinical and industrial-scale Cell therapy Manufacturing, has secured $255 million in Series C funding led by new investor Koch Disruptive Technologies. In connection with the financing, David Mauney, Managing Director at Koch Disruptive Technologies, will join the company's board of directors. Global biopharmaceutical company and Cell therapy leader Bristol Myers Squibb also participated in the round, alongside DFJ Growth, Willett Advisors and existing investors Eclipse, Decheng Capital, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
