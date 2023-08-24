Cellares Raises $255M Series C to Launch First Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization IDMO and Pioneering Smart Factory to Meet Global Demand for Life-Saving Cell Therapies

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) - SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/, theand) dedicated to clinical and industrial-scaletherapy, has secured $255 million inC funding led by new investor Koch Disruptive Technologies. In connection with the financing, David Mauney, Managing Director at Koch Disruptive Technologies, will join the company's board of directors.biopharmaceutical company andtherapy leader Bristol Myers Squibb also participated in the round, alongside DFJ Growth, Willett Advisors and existing investors Eclipse, Decheng Capital, and ...