Brentford vs Crystal Palace – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) Il terzo derby di Londra consecutivo attende il Brentford nello scontro di sabato 26 agosto in Premier League al Gtech Community Stadium, dove il Crystal Palace farà visita nel terzo turno. I Bees hanno rifilato tre gol al Fulham lo scorso fine settimana, mentre il Palace ha perso 1-0 l’incontro di lunedì sera con l’Arsenal. Il calcio di inizio di Brentford vs Crystal Palace è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Brentford vs Crystal Palace a che punto sono le due squadre Brentford Ci si è interrogati sulla capacità del Brentford di continuare la sua traiettoria ascendente senza Ivan Toney che fa quello che sa fare meglio in avanti, ma Bryan Mbeumo e Yoane Wissa hanno ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Premier, il Manchester City batte il Newcastle e resta in vetta con il Brighton. Cade lo United... Brighton, Manchester City 6 punti; Brentford, Liverpool, Tottenham 4 punti; Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Manchester Utd, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest 3 punti; Bournemouth, Chelsea, West Ham 1; ...
El City inicia la defensa de su corona de la Premier LeagueLos otros ascendidos, Luton y Sheffield United, enfrentarán al Brighton & Hove Albion y al Crystal ... que resiste el embate del Bayern Múnich por Harry Kane y debutará en campo del Brentford, mientras ...
Premier League 2023 - 2024, calendario prima giornata: Manchester City apre campionato... Bournemouth - West Ham; Brighton - Luton Town; Everton - Fulham; Sheffield United - Crystal Palace; Newcastle - Aston Villa; Domenica 13 agosto - Brentford - Tottenham; Chelsea - Liverpool; Lunedì ...
Brentford vs Crystal Palace - probabili formazioni Periodico Daily
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton v Nothing But Thieves guitarist & Arsenal fan Joe Langridge-BrownBBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton takes on Nothing But Thieves guitarist and Arsenal fan Joe Langridge-Brown for this weekend's Premier League games.
Brentford strongly backed to extend their unbeaten start to the season as they host Crystal Palace - with the Eagles looking to bounce back from their narrow defeat by ArsenalThomas Frank's side are coming off the back of an impressive 3-0 away victory at Fulham, after previously frustrating Tottenham with a 2-2 draw in the season opener.
Brentford CrystalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Brentford Crystal