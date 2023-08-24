BK Hacken-Aberdeen (Europa League, 24-08-2023 ore 19:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) BK Hacken e Aberdeen si ritrovano due anni dopo la disputa del doppio confronto nel secondo turno di qualificazione alla prima edizione della Conference League, con gli scozzesi che vinsero 5-1 all’andata per poi resistere al ritorno quando il 2-0 non bastò agli svedesi per ribaltare la situazione. Da quel giorno però le cose sono InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Risultati calcio live, giovedì 24 agosto 2023 - Calciomagazine...30 Alkmaar (Ned) - Brann (Nor) 20:45 FC Ballkani (Kos) - BATE (Blr) 20:45 Hearts (Sco) - PAOK (Gre) 20:45 EUROPA EUROPA LEAGUE - QUALIFICAZIONE Hacken (Swe) - Aberdeen (Sco) 19:00 Slavia Praga (Cze) -...
Europa League: i pronostici sulle partite di giovedì 24 agostoEuropa League: probabili vincenti Hacken (in Hacken - Aberdeen, ore 19:00) Dinamo Zagabria o pareggio (in Dinamo Zagabria - Sparta Praga, ore 20:00) Qarabag o pareggio (in Olimpia Lubiana - Qarabag, ...
Europa League, il calendario e le partite dei playoffIl calendario dei playoff di Europa League (andata) Giovedì 24 agosto Ore 19 Slavia Praga - Zorya Häcken - Aberdeen Ore 20 Ludogorets - Ajax Olimpija Ljubljana - Qaraba Dinamo Zagabria - Sparta Praga ...
What channel is Hacken v Aberdeen Is it on TV How to watch Europa League play-offHacken won the Swedish title for the first time last season and are only a point behind leaders Elfsborg two-thirds of the way through the current campaign, so Aberdeen will need to be at their best ...
