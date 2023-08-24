AEW: Theme Song errata per Will Ospreay, lui intanto lo fa ironicamente notare e spera che Elevated sia pronta per All In (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite abbiamo assistito alla firma del contratto per il match di All In fra Chris Jericho e Will Ospreay, segmento che ha ricevuto molte reazioni positive ed è stato ben accolto dai fan che hanno apprezzato il lavoro di tutti i coinvolti. Ma forse ci è sfuggito un piccolo errorino fatto dalla produzione della AEW. Theme Song errata Infatti durante l’entrata di Ospreay è stata fatta partire una Theme Song errata e non la famosa Elevated. La cosa sembra essere passata in secondo piano ma non per Will stesso che ha fatto notare ironicamente l’errore su Twitter e ha augurato alla stessa AEW di essere pronta con ...Leggi su zonawrestling
