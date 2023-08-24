PlayStation Portal verrà lanciato nel corso dell’anno GeForce NOW alla Gamescom 23Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K24 con MAMBA MOMENTSPrevisioni Meteo, Cambiamenti Meteorologici Estivi: Dal Caldo ...Scontrino Diventa Palcoscenico di Polemiche: Il Caso della Domanda ...Elisa Claps, Riapertura Chiesa Santissima Trinità a Potenza: Una ...Tragedia sul Dent de Morcles: Base Jumper Disperso Trovato senza VitaRagazza ricoperta di cioccolato : Polemica Buffet Dolci con ...Bimbo di 2 anni trovato senza vita nel lettino a Lana: Indagini in ...NACON: ANNUNCI E NOVITÀ ALLA GAMESCOM 2023Ultime Blog

AEW | Theme Song errata per Will Ospreay | lui intanto lo fa ironicamente notare e spera che Elevated sia pronta per All In

AEW Theme

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: Theme Song errata per Will Ospreay, lui intanto lo fa ironicamente notare e spera che Elevated sia pronta per All In (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite abbiamo assistito alla firma del contratto per il match di All In fra Chris Jericho e Will Ospreay, segmento che ha ricevuto molte reazioni positive ed è stato ben accolto dai fan che hanno apprezzato il lavoro di tutti i coinvolti. Ma forse ci è sfuggito un piccolo errorino fatto dalla produzione della AEW. Theme Song errata Infatti durante l’entrata di Ospreay è stata fatta partire una Theme Song errata e non la famosa Elevated. La cosa sembra essere passata in secondo piano ma non per Will stesso che ha fatto notare ironicamente l’errore su Twitter e ha augurato alla stessa AEW di essere pronta con ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

AEW, Chris Jericho e i Fozzy nella storia: canteranno Judas dal vivo ...  World Wrestling

17 Wrestlers Who Are LGBTQ+

Sticking with the AEW theme, it's Anthony Bowens. As one half of The Acclaimed, Bowens works with Max Caster to rap and annoy pretty much everyone who they step into the ring against. Bowens is the ...

Jack Perry Debuts New AEW Theme, Slams Former 'Jungle Boy' Tune

At the riveting AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25, an unexpected twist saw Jack Perry, widely recognized as the "Jungle Boy," pivoting darkly. After failing to seize the IWGP World ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Theme
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Theme Theme Song errata Will Ospreay