Stupro di Gruppo a Palermo: Dibattito Sociale e Derive OnlineSamsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9 da 57moto g14 disponibile in ItaliaAlberto Mezzetti del Grande Fratello a iGossip.it: Ho risanato tutti ...TEKKEN 8 ARRIVA IL 26 GENNAIO 2024Annunciato Turok 3: Shadow of OblivionLITTLE NIGHTMARES III ARRIVA NEL 2024Diablo IV alla Gamescom annuncia la Stagione del SangueStarfield - Trailer live-action ufficiale Fallout 76 - stagione 14 Lotta per la libertà Ultime Blog

Sinopec Announces Major Gas Field Discovery in Sichuan Basin | China

Sinopec Announces

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Sinopec Announces Major Gas Field Discovery in Sichuan Basin, China (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - A key breakthrough of Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base, phase-I of the Bazhong gas Field adds 30.55 billion cubic meters of proven geological reserves CHONGQING, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has received official certification for the 30.55-billion-cubic-meter proven geological reserve of natural gas discovered in phase-I of its Bazhong gas Field, a significant breakthrough of Sinopec's Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base that further reveals favorable potential of the tight sandstone in northeast Sichuan, China. The Bazhong gas Field is the third Xujiahe Formation tight sandstone ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Piazza Armerina (EN): mostra ‘ESSERE SUI CROCEVIA TRA INCONTRI E RIPARTENZE’  siciliareport.it

Sinopec Announces Major Gas Field Discovery in Sichuan Basin, China

A key breakthrough of Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base, phase-I of the Bazhong gas field adds 30.55 billion cubic meters of proven geological reserves CHONGQING, China, Aug.

SEG (2386.HK) Announces 2023 Interim Results

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Announces
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Sinopec Announces Sinopec Announces Major Field Discovery