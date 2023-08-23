Sinopec Announces Major Gas Field Discovery in Sichuan Basin, China (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - A key breakthrough of Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base, phase-I of the Bazhong gas Field adds 30.55 billion cubic meters of proven geological reserves CHONGQING, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has received official certification for the 30.55-billion-cubic-meter proven geological reserve of natural gas discovered in phase-I of its Bazhong gas Field, a significant breakthrough of Sinopec's Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base that further reveals favorable potential of the tight sandstone in northeast Sichuan, China. The Bazhong gas Field is the third Xujiahe Formation tight sandstone ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has received official certification for the 30.55-billion-cubic-meter proven geological reserve of natural gas discovered in phase-I of its Bazhong gas Field, a significant breakthrough of Sinopec's Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base that further reveals favorable potential of the tight sandstone in northeast Sichuan, China. The Bazhong gas Field is the third Xujiahe Formation tight sandstone ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Piazza Armerina (EN): mostra ‘ESSERE SUI CROCEVIA TRA INCONTRI E RIPARTENZE’ siciliareport.it
Sinopec Announces Major Gas Field Discovery in Sichuan Basin, ChinaA key breakthrough of Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base, phase-I of the Bazhong gas field adds 30.55 billion cubic meters of proven geological reserves CHONGQING, China, Aug.
SEG (2386.HK) Announces 2023 Interim ResultsHONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) ...
Sinopec AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Announces