PayFix supports Turkey' s journey to becoming a fintech center

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - ISTANBUL, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/The Chairman of the Board forand Board Member of TÖDEB, Erkan Kork, recently shared his insights on the advancements in'ssector and the future of theindustry. Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board for, pointed out, "The main trends shaping the globalsector have been identified as; the rise of digital banks, personalized financial services through artificial intelligence and machine learning, increased mobile and cryptocurrency payments, regulatory compliance via "Regtech", the digital transformation of the insurance sector, creation of "Financial Health Platforms", the global growth offirms, accessibility ofto individuals outside traditional ...