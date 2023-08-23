PayFix supports Turkey's journey to becoming a fintech center (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - ISTANBUL, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Chairman of the Board for PayFix and Board Member of TÖDEB, Erkan Kork, recently shared his insights on the advancements in Turkey's fintech sector and the future of the fintech industry. Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board for PayFix, pointed out, "The main trends shaping the global fintech sector have been identified as; the rise of digital banks, personalized financial services through artificial intelligence and machine learning, increased mobile and cryptocurrency payments, regulatory compliance via "Regtech", the digital transformation of the insurance sector, creation of "Financial Health Platforms", the global growth of fintech firms, accessibility of fintech to individuals outside traditional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Chairman of the Board for PayFix and Board Member of TÖDEB, Erkan Kork, recently shared his insights on the advancements in Turkey's fintech sector and the future of the fintech industry. Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board for PayFix, pointed out, "The main trends shaping the global fintech sector have been identified as; the rise of digital banks, personalized financial services through artificial intelligence and machine learning, increased mobile and cryptocurrency payments, regulatory compliance via "Regtech", the digital transformation of the insurance sector, creation of "Financial Health Platforms", the global growth of fintech firms, accessibility of fintech to individuals outside traditional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Maurizio Toccoli, Opzione Immobiliare Vincente: il Bestseller su ... Local Page
PayFix supports Turkey's journey to becoming a fintech centerstressing that "with its young population and the right support and strategies, Turkey can establish itself as a fintech hub." Promoting its "next-generation payment" slogan, PayFix stands as one of ...
PayFix supportsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PayFix supports