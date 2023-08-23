Neymar Jr. is the new Global Ambassador for Horse Team/Campline Horses (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - A/V + Photo: https://we.tl/t-wg7KfRX551 LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. is taking his passion for sport and Brazil to the next level by joining forces with Portuguese business group Horse Team/Campline Horses, a reference in the equestrian world and in the defense of the Purebred Lusitano Horse. The partnership is a historic moment because it is the first time a world soccer star supports the development of a Global equestrian sport. Neymar Jr, renowned for his talent and recently signed by Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, is expanding his sporting and social impact by sponsoring the Brazilian Dressage Team – made up of João Marcari Oliva/Escorial and Renderson Oliveira/Fogoso. They will ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
