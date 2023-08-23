MSI - Amazon Gaming WeekPark Beyond - aggiornamento e un nuovo mondoAMADEUS IL MAGO NEL NUOVO TRAILER DI TRINE 5Xbox: riepilogo della Opening Night Live showcase gamescomNAS ASUSTOR - la gestione dei file è ancora più semplice QUELLE HISTOIRE - racconta ai bambini la storia del mondo Al via “POCO Anniversary”MORTAL KOMBAT 1 - NUOVO TRAILERStupro di Gruppo a Palermo: Dibattito Sociale e Derive OnlineSamsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9 da 57Ultime Blog

Neymar Jr is the new Global Ambassador for Horse Team Campline Horses

Neymar the

Neymar Jr. is the new Global Ambassador for Horse Team/Campline Horses (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - A/V + Photo: https://we.tl/t-wg7KfRX551 LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. is taking his passion for sport and Brazil to the next level by joining forces with Portuguese business group Horse Team/Campline Horses, a reference in the equestrian world and in the defense of the Purebred Lusitano Horse. The partnership is a historic moment because it is the first time a world soccer star supports the development of a Global equestrian sport. Neymar Jr, renowned for his talent and recently signed by Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, is expanding his sporting and social impact by sponsoring the Brazilian Dressage Team – made up of João Marcari Oliva/Escorial and Renderson Oliveira/Fogoso. They will ...
