Ipsos MMA Ranked a Leader in Unified Marketing & Commercial Measurement by Independent Research Company

Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA Ranked a "Leader" in Unified Marketing & Commercial Measurement by Independent Research Company (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - The Company continues its global marketplace Leadership leveraging innovative, high-impact teams and solutions to help clients achieve their brand and financial objectives. NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Ipsos MMA, an Ipsos Company, and the global Leader in helping companies understand and optimize their paid, owned and earned Marketing, pricing and promotional strategies, salesforce, sponsorship and operational investments, was named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023. MMA works closely and collaboratively with its client and agency partners to plan, measure, evaluate and recalibrate their Marketing &; ...
