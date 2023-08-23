Hearts vs PAOK – probabili formazioni

(Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) La squadra scozzeseaccoglie la squadra grecaal Tynecastle per l’andata dei playoff di Europa Conference League giovedì 24 agosto sera. Mentre i Jam Tarts hanno vinto le ultime due partite in casa con un punteggio complessivo di 7-1, i biancorossi si recano a Edimburgo dopo aver ottenuto vittorie consecutive per 3-0 e hanno mantenuto un bilancio pulito nelle ultime tre partite in tutte le competizioni. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le due squadreL’accede ai playoff di Europa Conference League dopo aver ottenuto una vittoria aggregata per 4-3 contro i norvegesi del Rosenborg nel terzo turno di qualificazione. I Jam Tarts ...

...00 Nordsjaelland (Den) - FCSB (Rou) 19:00 Riga FC (Lat) - Twente (Ned) 19:00(Gre) - Hajduk ...15 Alkmaar (Ned) - FC Santa Coloma (And) 20:45 Derry City (Nir) - Tobol (Kaz) 20:45(Sco) - ...... Osijek - Adana Demirspor ed- Rosenborg. Conference League: probabili vincenti Ballkani (in ...00) Twente (in Riga - Twente, ore 19:00) Brann o pareggio (in Brann - Arouca, ore 19:00)(in ......00 Nordsjaelland (Den) - FCSB (Rou) 19:00 Riga FC (Lat) - Twente (Ned) 19:00(Gre) - Hajduk ...15 Alkmaar (Ned) - FC Santa Coloma (And) 20:45 Derry City (Nir) - Tobol (Kaz) 20:45(Sco) - ...

Conference League, oggi due anticipi prima della Fiorentina SpazioCalcio.it

You can watch Heart of Midlothian vs PAOK in the Europa Conference League qualifying play-off round first leg online on bet365. 1. Click the ‘claim offer’ button above, that will take you through to ...Our tipster partners are predicting under 3.5 goals. The quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores serve up an intruiging all-Argentine encounter, with six-time winners Boca Juniors facing local rivals ...