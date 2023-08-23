Hearts vs PAOK – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) La squadra scozzese Hearts accoglie la squadra greca PAOK al Tynecastle per l’andata dei playoff di Europa Conference League giovedì 24 agosto sera. Mentre i Jam Tarts hanno vinto le ultime due partite in casa con un punteggio complessivo di 7-1, i biancorossi si recano a Edimburgo dopo aver ottenuto vittorie consecutive per 3-0 e hanno mantenuto un bilancio pulito nelle ultime tre partite in tutte le competizioni. Il calcio di inizio di Hearts vs PAOK è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Hearts vs PAOK a che punto sono le due squadre Hearts L’Hearts accede ai playoff di Europa Conference League dopo aver ottenuto una vittoria aggregata per 4-3 contro i norvegesi del Rosenborg nel terzo turno di qualificazione. I Jam Tarts ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
