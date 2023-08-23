...00 Midtjylland (Den) - Legia (Pol) 20:00 Osasuna (Esp) - Club Brugge (Bel) 20:30 Alkmaar (Ned) - Brann (Nor) 20:45 FC Ballkani (Kos) - BATE (Blr) 20:45(Sco) -(Gre) 20:45 EUROPA EUROPA ...Non si sono mai incontrate in EuropaSalonicco, eppure sono altre due squadre che raccontano storie che hanno attraversato generazioni. Stesse sensazioni per Levski Sofia - Francoforte, ......00 Midtjylland (Den) - Legia (Pol) 20:00 Osasuna (Esp) - Club Brugge (Bel) 20:30 Alkmaar (Ned) - Brann (Nor) 20:45 FC Ballkani (Kos) - BATE (Blr) 20:45(Sco) -(Gre) 20:45 EUROPA EUROPA ...

Hearts-PAOK (Conference League, 24-08-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Frankie McAvoy has named his starting XI for tonight's UEFA Europa Conference League play-off against PAOK. There are four changes from the side that defeated Partick Thistle at the weekend. Stephen ...Hearts host Greek side PAOK in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg at Tynecastle Park on Thursday evening.