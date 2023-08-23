Stupro di Gruppo a Palermo: Dibattito Sociale e Derive OnlineSamsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9 da 57moto g14 disponibile in ItaliaAlberto Mezzetti del Grande Fratello a iGossip.it: Ho risanato tutti ...TEKKEN 8 ARRIVA IL 26 GENNAIO 2024Annunciato Turok 3: Shadow of OblivionLITTLE NIGHTMARES III ARRIVA NEL 2024Diablo IV alla Gamescom annuncia la Stagione del SangueStarfield - Trailer live-action ufficiale Fallout 76 - stagione 14 Lotta per la libertà Ultime Blog

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics to present key learnings and data from lead development programs at US and European meetings in August and September

Hearing loss

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics to present key learnings and data from lead development programs at US and European meetings in August and September (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - TÜBINGEN, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH to sharekey learningsand data from its lead candidate development programs — clinical stage ACOU085 and late preclinical stage ACOU082 — during four presentations at industry and research meetings from August 29 to September 5. from August 29–31, Acousia Therapeutics has been invited to contribute two presentations at the 3rd Annual Inner Ear Disorders Therapeutics Summit in Boston (MA). "Key Factors in Preclinical Study Design for Enhancing Probability of Translational Success" and "Emerging ...
"Key Factors in Preclinical Study Design for Enhancing Probability of Translational Success" and "Emerging Trends in Drug Development for Age-Related Hearing Loss" will both include learnings from the ...

