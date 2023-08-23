Crystal S Denlinger | MD | FACP | Named New CEO of National Comprehensive Cancer Network; Robert W Carlson | MD | Retiring After 10+ Years Leading Global Oncology Nonprofit

(Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - Dr.is currently NCCN's Chief Scientific Officer and previously served as Chair and Member of multiple NCCN Guidelines Panels—in charge of maintaining gold-standard evidence-based expert consensustreatment recommendations. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/Today the® (NCCN®)—a not-for-profit alliance ofacademiccenters—announcedS., MD,, as incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr.—who is currently NCCN's Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer—is being promoted to lead theguidelines organization following a ...

Crystal Denlinger, MD, FACP, incoming CEO of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), talks about the organization’s challenges and solutions to keeping up with the ever-changing oncology ...Denlinger, who spent most of her career at Fox Chase Cancer Center before joining the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) as its chief scientific officer, will take the helm October 9, 2023.