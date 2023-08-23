CHN Energy South Africa Wind Power Project Attracts Attention at BRICS Media Forum (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) - JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A report from Xinhuanet North America: The Sixth BRICS Media Forum opened in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August, 19. Wang Min, director of CHN Energy Investment Group, shared stories on China-Africa cooperation in the Energy sector in his keynote speech. De Aar Wind Power Project effectively mitigates the Power shortage in South Africa, promotes the local economic development, and plays an important role in the protection of local environment. About 200 deputies from around 100 Media outlets, think tanks and international organizations from 30 countries held discussions under the theme ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
