Chelsea-Luton Town (venerdì 25 agosto 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 23 agosto 2023) Un solo punto in campionato per il Chelsea che viene da una sconfitta per 3-1 contro il West Ham che ha fatto capire a Pochettino di avere ancora molto da fare per riportare i Blues ad alto livello. Una considerazione che non sorprenderà nessuno visto il numero di giovani in rosa, che costituiscono un investimento InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
City stakanovista, Arsenal morbido e Big in costruzione... è il Brighton di Roberto De Zerbi , vincitore in scioltezza contro il neopromosso Luton, ... del portiere Robert Sanchez al Chelsea, di Moises Caicedo sempre ai Blues e il ritorno dal prestito del ...
Premier, il Manchester City batte il Newcastle e resta in vetta con il Brighton. Cade lo United... Brentford, Liverpool, Tottenham 4 punti; Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Manchester Utd, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest 3 punti; Bournemouth, Chelsea, West Ham 1; Aston Villa, Burnley, Everton, Luton ...
Attenta Inter, ti 'rubano' il difensore: nuova trattativa in PremierResta in lizza Chalobah del Chelsea mentre quello più abbordabile è probabilmente Japhet Tanganga. ... Tanganga (LaPresse) - calciomercato.itCome riporta il prestigioso 'The Athletic', il Luton Town ha ...
Four more Chelsea signings lined up, with Lyon duo to take Boehly transfer spree smashing through £1bnRampant Chelsea are showing no signs of easing on their transfer spree with the club set to announce two more arrivals, with a Lyon pair also being eyed.
How Eden Hazard helped Chelsea beat Liverpool to signing of Romeo LaviaChelsea news, exclusives and analysis The former Southampton ... at West Ham but will likely be in contention to make his debut for his new club against Luton on Friday night. ‘I’m really happy join ...
