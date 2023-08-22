Errore sullo scontrino? Arrivano i Carabinieri per una Lite al ...Ecuador : Referendum Ferma lo Sfruttamento Petrolifero nel Parco ...Omicidio a Modena: Indagini in Corso per la Morte di Friday EnduranceCapelli: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulla piastra a vaporeShattered Heaven: la modalità Roguelike Alpha è in arrivo ad agostoPGA TOUR 2K23 e WWE 2K23: nuovi contenuti e aggiornamentiAnnuncio di LibreOffice 7.6 CommunityOfferte Back To school : vinci fino a $ 1.499 in regalo e acquista un ...SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Ultime Blog

UFC Singapore 2023 – Holloway contro lo zombie coreano (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) L’Ultimate Fighting Championship torna a Singapore per la prima volta nel 2023 sabato 26 agosto con la UFC Fight Night, che si terrà al Singapore Indoor Stadium. L’evento principale, in diretta su ESPN+, è una battaglia di cinque round tra Max “Blessed” Holloway e Chan Sung Jung, alias “The Korean zombie”. L’ex campione Max Holloway (24-7) è stato in azione ad aprile, quando ha ottenuto una decisione unanime contro Arnold Allen. Con questa vittoria, il 31enne nativo di Honolulu, Hawaii, si è ripreso dalla sconfitta subita nella trilogia con il campione in carica Alexander Volkanovski nel luglio 2022. L’ex sfidante al titolo Jung Chan-sung (17-7) ha combattuto l’ultima volta nell’aprile 2022, quando ha sfidato Volkanovski per la cintura, ma è stato fermato al ...
