UFC Singapore 2023 – Holloway contro lo zombie coreano

Carte degli incontri, orari, luoghi, quote e modalità di visione, inclusa ... Farantube

Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends ...We want your predictions for UFC Fight Night 225 in Singapore with a Max Holloway vs. “The Korean Zombie” headliner.