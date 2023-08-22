The Wrecking Crew | Dave Bautista e Jason Momoa nel cast della buddy comedy dal regista di Blue Beetle

Una strana coppia si appresta a formarsi sul grande schermo. Dave Bautista e Jason Momoa sono stati scritturati per essere i protagonisti diCrew , buddy comedy diretta da Ángel Manuel Soto, regista di Blue Beetle . I dettagli attorno alla trama rimangono ancora top secret, ma sappiamo che il progetto è stato venduto al ...Crew ha finalmente trovato il suo regista. La buddy comedy con Jason Momoa e Dave Bautista , in sviluppo ormai dal 2021, sarà infatti diretta da Angel Manuel Soto , attualmente nelle sale ...Sarà Ángel Manuel Soto, regista di Blue Beetle, a dirigereCrew, il buddy movie con Jason Momoa e Dave ...

The Wrecking Crew - Angel Manuel Soto alla regia della buddy ... ComingSoon.it

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has lined up another feature: He’s set to helm The Wrecking Crew, an MGM project that is expected to star Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. Both stars were in talks ...A CLEANING whizz has revealed the things that are killing your washing machine and why you mustn’t overfill it. Lynsey Crombie, who is also known as TV’s Queen of Clean, has shared her top tips to not ...