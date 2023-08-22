The Wrecking Crew: Dave Bautista e Jason Momoa nel cast della buddy comedy dal regista di Blue Beetle (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) Un film alla "Arma letale" che vedrà i due attori fare per la prima volta coppia sul grande schermo. Una strana coppia si appresta a formarsi sul grande schermo. Dave Bautista e Jason Momoa sono stati scritturati per essere i protagonisti di The Wrecking Crew, buddy comedy diretta da Ángel Manuel Soto, regista di Blue Beetle. I dettagli attorno alla trama rimangono ancora top secret, ma sappiamo che il progetto è stato venduto al colosso MGM. Erano anni che si parlava di questo film, descritto come una sorta di Arma letale. Bautista e Momoa sono diventati noti al pubblico mainstream per aver interpretato nel corso degli anni rispettivamente Drax per la Marvel e Aquaman ...Leggi su movieplayer
