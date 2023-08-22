Errore sullo scontrino? Arrivano i Carabinieri per una Lite al ...Ecuador : Referendum Ferma lo Sfruttamento Petrolifero nel Parco ...Omicidio a Modena: Indagini in Corso per la Morte di Friday EnduranceCapelli: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulla piastra a vaporeShattered Heaven: la modalità Roguelike Alpha è in arrivo ad agostoPGA TOUR 2K23 e WWE 2K23: nuovi contenuti e aggiornamentiAnnuncio di LibreOffice 7.6 CommunityOfferte Back To school : vinci fino a $ 1.499 in regalo e acquista un ...SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Ultime Blog

TCL Wins Three Prestigious 2023-2024 EISA Awards, Including EISA Home Theatre Mini LED TV (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) - Outstanding accolades solidify TCL's position at the forefront of innovative display technology. PARIS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

TCL, a world's top two TV brand and top one 98-inch TV brand, today announces exceptional honors obtained at the EISA Awards. Recognized as Europe's foremost authority on audio-visual innovation, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has awarded TCL Three distinguished Awards, recognizing TCL's dedication to pushing the boundaries of display technology. For its breakthrough proprietary technology, TCL was awarded "EISA Home Theatre Mini LED TV 2023-2024" for the TCL QD-Mini ...
