Paradigm Therapeutics Acquires Late Stage Breakthrough Therapy Designated Therapy for Treatment of All Subtypes of Epidermolysis Bullosa EB

Paradigm Therapeutics Acquires Late Stage "Breakthrough Therapy" Designated Therapy for Treatment of All Subtypes of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) - 'Topical Therapy for Treating the Wounds and Lesions on the Entire Skin Surface' MT PLEASANT, S.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Paradigm Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the worldwide rights of SD-101, a topical whole-body Treatment for all Subtypes of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), from Amicus Therapeutics. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. SD-101 received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) covering the broad Treatment of EB. In addition to the Rare Pediatric Disease designation, SD-101 was granted Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and the European Commission (EC) and was the first EB ...
