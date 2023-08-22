Paradigm Therapeutics Acquires Late Stage "Breakthrough Therapy" Designated Therapy for Treatment of All Subtypes of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)

(Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) - 'Topicalfor Treating the Wounds and Lesions on the Entire Skin Surface' MT PLEASANT, S.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the worldwide rights of SD-101, a topical whole-bodyfor allof(EB), from Amicus. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. SD-101 received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) covering the broadof EB. In addition to the Rare Pediatric Disease designation, SD-101 was granted Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and the European Commission (EC) and was the first EB ...

- 'Terapia topica per il trattamento di ferite e lesioni sull'intera superficiecutanea' MT PLEASANT, S.C., 22 agosto 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ...Topical Therapy for Treating the Wounds and Lesions on the Entire Skin Surface' MT PLEASANT, S.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, today ...