Hibernian-Aston Villa Conference League | 23-08-2023 ore 18 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Autore : infobetting Commenta
Hibernian-Aston Villa (Conference League, 23-08-2023 ore 18:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) Sfida impari sulla carta tra Hibernian e Aston Villa per l’accesso alla fase a gironi di Conference League. Gli scozzesi hanno iniziato molto male in Premiership perdendo contro St Mirren e Motherwell ma sono riusciti a far fuori il Lucerna nel terzo turno di qualificazione. Dopo il 3-1 a Easter Road si sono difesi nel InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting
accedere alla fase a gironi della competizione vinta lo scorso anno dal West Ham dovranno avere la meglio sugli scozzesi dell'Hibernian nel doppio spareggio. Prima di riassaporare l'Europa l'Aston

FC Aktobe (KAZ) - FK Bodø/Glimt (NOR) / FC Pyunik (ARM) FC Tobol Kostanay (KAZ) / Derry City FC (IRL) - FC Viktoria Plze (CZE) / Gzira United FC (MLT) Hibernian FC (SCO) / FC Luzern (SUI) - Aston

Aktobe (KAZ) -   FK Bodø/Glimt (NOR) / FC Pyunik (ARM) FC Tobol Kostanay (KAZ) / Derry City FC (IRL) -   FC Viktoria Plze (CZE) / Gzira United FC (MLT) Hibernian FC (SCO) / FC Luzern (SUI) -   Aston

Aston Villa captain John McGinn says he won't be celebrating if he scores against Hibernian out of respect for his old club. Villa will face the Scottish side in the first leg of the Europa Conference

Man City agree Doku deal, Real consider Gabriel move - Stick with Sports Mole and you won't miss a beat with live transfer news and gossip around the clock. From the Premier League to La Liga, we've
