Former Head of Third-Party Information Security Risk Oversight at Standard Chartered Bank Joins BlueVoyant (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) - Jon Leather appointed as Head of European Supply Chain Defence advisory LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BlueVoyant, a cyber Security company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external Risks, announced today that industry specialist Jon Leather has joined the company as the Head of European Supply Chain Defence Advisory, further strengthening the leadership team. Leather Joins BlueVoyant from Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as the Head of Third-Party Information Security Risk Oversight. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Lloyds Banking ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BlueVoyant, a cyber Security company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external Risks, announced today that industry specialist Jon Leather has joined the company as the Head of European Supply Chain Defence Advisory, further strengthening the leadership team. Leather Joins BlueVoyant from Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as the Head of Third-Party Information Security Risk Oversight. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Lloyds Banking ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Cargill and BAR Technologies' Ground - Breaking Wind Technology Sets Sail, Chartering a New Lower - Carbon Path for the Maritime IndustryAbout BAR Technologies With an impressive heritage, having originally spun out from the former ... About Mitsubishi Corporation Head Office: 3 - 1, Marunouchi 2 - Chome, Chiyoda - ku, Tokyo, 100 - 8086, ...
Gli sms della moglie di Mancini a Gravina sul contratto quattro giorni prima delle dimissioni (Gazzetta)Ha chiesto di togliere la clausola rescissoria in caso di mancata qualificazione agli Europei. Mai parlato di staff. La Gazza ha letto gli sms Former head coach Roberto Mancini (L) and his wife Silvia Fortini attend the French L1 football match between Paris Saint - Germain and Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 29, ...
Sightline Announces Executive Leadership Changes...responsibility as the head of the Payments Innovation division underscores his commitment to pioneering the next wave of untapped payment innovations in the gaming sector. Mike McManus, the former ...
I Ravenna Chiefs ospitano l'American Bowl Camp 2023 Ravennawebtv.it
Diplomat who ran spy network in violation of Vienna Convention now heads foreign ministry’s international law divisionSecret docs from the Turkish FM prove that Turkish diplomatic missions have been systematically involved in monitoring individuals critical of Erdogan ...
Trump leading GOP field by 30 points in Utah: surveyFormer President Trump has the backing of nearly half of Republican voters in Utah and is leading the field of his fellow GOP presidential contenders by 30 points, according to a new poll. The ...
Former HeadSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Former Head