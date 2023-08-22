Dreame Technology to Debut New Intelligent Robotic Products at IFA 2023 with Revolutionary Mopping System (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) - BERLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dreame Technology, a fast-growing leader in smart home cleaning Technology, will be present at IFA 2023 in Germany with Revolutionary mop Technology that bring an improved floor cleaning experience. At the company's booth, visitors will have the opportunity to experience some of the best-selling models from Dreame's product line of robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. Additionally, Dreame will also unveil a flagship robot vacuum at IFA. The DreameBot L20 Ultra features an exclusive breakthrough in Mopping System and cleaning Technology, addressing a widespread industry challenge of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dreame Technology, a fast-growing leader in smart home cleaning Technology, will be present at IFA 2023 in Germany with Revolutionary mop Technology that bring an improved floor cleaning experience. At the company's booth, visitors will have the opportunity to experience some of the best-selling models from Dreame's product line of robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. Additionally, Dreame will also unveil a flagship robot vacuum at IFA. The DreameBot L20 Ultra features an exclusive breakthrough in Mopping System and cleaning Technology, addressing a widespread industry challenge of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Dreame Unveils L10 Prime Robot Vacuum with Upgraded Mop Cleaner TechnologyBERLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Following a successful run in innovative hands - free vacuum solutions, Dreame Technology , a leading innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the world's No.1 motor technology that offers highest RPM, has unveiled the latest addition ...
DreameBot D10 Plus è il nuovo robot aspirapolvere di XiaomiIl robot aspirapolvere DreameBot D10 Plus è l'ultimo nato in casa Dreame Technology, società nata nel 2017 e che alla fine dello stesso anno è entrata a far parte della Xiaomi Ecological Chain , cioè la divisione Xiaomi dedicata ai device per la casa. Per la ...
Dreame Unveils L10 Prime Robot Vacuum with Upgraded Mop Cleaner TechnologyBERLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Following a successful run in innovative hands - free vacuum solutions, Dreame Technology , a leading innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the world's No.1 motor technology that offers highest RPM, has unveiled the latest addition ...
Incendio isola d'Elba, divorati 14 ettari di bosco a San Felo a Rio Lifestyleblog
Humanoid robots steal spotlight at World Robot Conference in BeijingFollowing the market frenzy surrounding robotic dogs, a surge of Chinese investors has eagerly shifted their focus to humanoids over the past two years. According to industry projections, the ...
Dreame Unveils L10 Prime Robot Vacuum with Upgraded Mop Cleaner TechnologyBERLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful run in innovative hands-free vacuum solutions, Dreame Technology, a leading innovative ...
Dreame TechnologySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dreame Technology