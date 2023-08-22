Errore sullo scontrino? Arrivano i Carabinieri per una Lite al ...Ecuador : Referendum Ferma lo Sfruttamento Petrolifero nel Parco ...Omicidio a Modena: Indagini in Corso per la Morte di Friday EnduranceCapelli: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulla piastra a vaporeShattered Heaven: la modalità Roguelike Alpha è in arrivo ad agostoPGA TOUR 2K23 e WWE 2K23: nuovi contenuti e aggiornamentiAnnuncio di LibreOffice 7.6 CommunityOfferte Back To school : vinci fino a $ 1.499 in regalo e acquista un ...SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Ultime Blog

Dreame Technology to Debut New Intelligent Robotic Products at IFA 2023 with Revolutionary Mopping System

Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology to Debut New Intelligent Robotic Products at IFA 2023 with Revolutionary Mopping System (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) - BERLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Dreame Technology, a fast-growing leader in smart home cleaning Technology, will be present at IFA 2023 in Germany with Revolutionary mop Technology that bring an improved floor cleaning experience. At the company's booth, visitors will have the opportunity to experience some of the best-selling models from Dreame's product line of robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. Additionally, Dreame will also unveil a flagship robot vacuum at IFA. The DreameBot L20 Ultra features an exclusive breakthrough in Mopping System and cleaning Technology, addressing a widespread industry challenge of ...
