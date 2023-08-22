Errore sullo scontrino? Arrivano i Carabinieri per una Lite al ...Ecuador : Referendum Ferma lo Sfruttamento Petrolifero nel Parco ...Omicidio a Modena: Indagini in Corso per la Morte di Friday EnduranceCapelli: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulla piastra a vaporeShattered Heaven: la modalità Roguelike Alpha è in arrivo ad agostoPGA TOUR 2K23 e WWE 2K23: nuovi contenuti e aggiornamentiAnnuncio di LibreOffice 7.6 CommunityOfferte Back To school : vinci fino a $ 1.499 in regalo e acquista un ...SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Ultime Blog

Berlin Heals Holding AG welcomes Dr Felix Baader and Roland Diggelmann as new board members Final phase of ongoing CE study started

Berlin Heals

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Berlin Heals Holding AG welcomes Dr. Felix Baader and Roland Diggelmann as new board members Final phase of ongoing CE study started (Di martedì 22 agosto 2023) - ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Berlin Heals Holding AG (Berlin Heals), a Swiss medical technology company, is delighted to announce the appointments of Dr. Felix Baader and Roland Diggelmann as new members of the board of Directors. Since 2014, the company has developed a completely new and groundbreaking method for the treatment of heart failure and, following a successful first-in-human study, is currently pushing forward with a CE study for the approval of its patented technology. "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Baader and Mr. Diggelmann, two medtech experts with a wealth of experience and strategic vision, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Incendio isola d'Elba, divorati 14 ettari di bosco a San Felo a Rio  Lifestyleblog

Berlin Heals Holding AG welcomes Dr. Felix Baader and Roland Diggelmann as new board members Final phase of ongoing CE study started

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG (Berlin Heals), a Swiss medical technology company, is delighted to announce ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Berlin Heals
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Berlin Heals Berlin Heals Holding welcomes Felix