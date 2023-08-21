SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Fall Guys torna in SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2Puro intrattenimento con Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Nomadismo digitale - cercare talenti anche fuori i confini aziendaliTrasferire file pesanti: consigli e trucchi da seguireProscenic Floobot M9 RecensioneTragedia sul Lago di Garda: Anna Lorenzi perde la vita mentre cerca ...Ultime notizie dalla guerra in Ucraina: Giorno 543, 7 vittime tra cui ...MONDIALI BUDAPEST: MARCELL JACOBS PASSA IL TURNO, FUORI SAMUELE ...Ultime Blog

Those About to Die, nella serie tv con Anthony Hopkins anche molti ballerini di Amici: ecco chi (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) Si tratta di una fiction ambientata nell’antica Roma, quella che sta facendo parecchio chiacchierare negli ultimi giorni. Those About to die, il titolo della nuova pellicola con Anthony Hopkins protagonista. I “gladiatori” del 79 D.C hanno girato le scene a Cinecittà. La serie sarà disponibile su Prime Video dal 2024 e già alcuni dei protagonisti scelti hanno destato una certa curiosità nel pubblico della piattaforma streaming. Lo show, tratto dall’omonimo saggio di di Daniel P. Mannix, è stato commissionato da High End Productions con il servizio streaming statunitense Peacock, prodotto da Centropolis, Hollywood Gang e Street Entertainment. Dunque, arriverà in Europa grazie alla piattaforma streaming che fa capo ad Amazon. All’interno del cast, l’Italia è rappresentata dall’attrice Gabriella Pession, ...
