stc Group' s Subsidiary center3 Collaborates with Oracle to Expand Cloud Services in Saudi Arabia

stc Group

stc Group's Subsidiary center3 Collaborates with Oracle to Expand Cloud Services in Saudi Arabia (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

center3 by stc, a regional data center and data Services provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with Oracle to provide hosting and data Services for the planned Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region as well as support the expansion of the existing Oracle Cloud Jeddah Region. This will help accelerate the rollout of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Services to support the increasing Cloud computing demands of private and public sector organizations in Saudi Arabia. The planned Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region is part of a ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- center3 by stc, a regional data center and data services provider, has announced a strategic ...
