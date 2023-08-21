Trasferire file pesanti: consigli e trucchi da seguireProscenic Floobot M9 RecensioneTragedia sul Lago di Garda: Anna Lorenzi perde la vita mentre cerca ...Ultime notizie dalla guerra in Ucraina: Giorno 543, 7 vittime tra cui ...MONDIALI BUDAPEST: MARCELL JACOBS PASSA IL TURNO, FUORI SAMUELE ...GIOCARE SENZA LIMITI CON LE CUFFIE GAMING WIRELESS RIG 600 PRO DUALJUFU E IMMORTALS OF AVEUM PER PRESENTARE IL NUOVO SINGOLOEA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 24, DA OGGI DISPONIBILEASUS ROG partecipa al Gamescom 2023Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - tutti i dettagli Ultime Blog

Sixth BRICS Media Forum Calls for Reinforcing Media Dialogue for Shared Unbiased Future

Sixth BRICS

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Sixth BRICS Media Forum Calls for Reinforcing Media Dialogue for Shared Unbiased Future (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Sixth BRICS Media Forum kicked off Saturday here in South Africa, calling for strengthening the voices of developing countries. About 200 deputies from around 100 Media outlets, think tanks and international organizations from about 30 countries held discussions under the theme of "BRICS and Africa: Strengthening Media Dialogue for a Shared and Unbiased Future." Media outlets of BRICS countries bear significant responsibilities in this era and enjoy vast room for cooperation, said Fu Hua, executive chairman of the BRICS ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Media BRICS e africani: appello alla cooperazione tra i media dei ...  Radio Cina Internazionale

BRICS Insight on the largest operational wind power project in South Africa

The Longyuan South Africa De Aar Wind Power Project exemplifies the strengthening bond between China and South Africa, fostering a robust partnership in the realm of renewable energy.

Sixth BRICS Media Forum Calls for Reinforcing Media Dialogue for Shared Unbiased Future

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixth BRICS Media Forum kicked off Saturday here in South Africa, calling for strengthening the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sixth BRICS
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Sixth BRICS Sixth BRICS Media Forum Calls