Run for children a Cesate | conto alla rovescia per l’iniziativa di beneficenza

Run for children a Cesate: conto alla rovescia per l’iniziativa di beneficenza (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) A Cesate scatta il conto alla rovescia per la “Run for children”, iniziativa podistica organizzata sui 5 e 10 chilometri da Binda for children. Le iscrizioni alla Run for children di Cesate L’appuntamento con la Run for childen a Cesate è per il 10 settembre, quando al centro comunale polivalente ex Que tal – all’angolo ...
