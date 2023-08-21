Shattered Heaven: la modalità Roguelike Alpha è in arrivo ad agostoPGA TOUR 2K23 e WWE 2K23: nuovi contenuti e aggiornamentiAnnuncio di LibreOffice 7.6 CommunityOfferte Back To school : vinci fino a $ 1.499 in regalo e acquista un ...SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Fall Guys torna in SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2Puro intrattenimento con Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Nomadismo digitale - cercare talenti anche fuori i confini aziendaliTrasferire file pesanti: consigli e trucchi da seguireUltime Blog

Queclink Unveils New SC350MG Tracker, Unlocking Possibilities for Connected E-Bikes in a Growing Market (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Queclink, the world's leading IoT device and solution provider, introduced its new LTE compact e-bike Tracker, SC350MG. The water-resistant device features a wide voltage range, BLE, and multiple interfaces. Designed specifically for e-Bikes, it can collect data and realize remote control, facilitating smarter and safer mobility for the world. Queclink's latest SC350MG is a revolutionary product that is poised to digitize urban mobility by connecting electric Bikes. It features multiple cellular technologies for worldwide adaptability. Global users can easily stay Connected with stable and secure connections across various network modes, including LTE Cat M1, NB, and 2G. One of the standout features of the ...
SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, the world's leading IoT device and solution provider, introduced its new LTE compact e-bike tracker, SC350MG. The water-resistant device features a ...

