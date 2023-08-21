Queclink Unveils New SC350MG Tracker, Unlocking Possibilities for Connected E-Bikes in a Growing Market (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Queclink, the world's leading IoT device and solution provider, introduced its new LTE compact e-bike Tracker, SC350MG. The water-resistant device features a wide voltage range, BLE, and multiple interfaces. Designed specifically for e-Bikes, it can collect data and realize remote control, facilitating smarter and safer mobility for the world. Queclink's latest SC350MG is a revolutionary product that is poised to digitize urban mobility by connecting electric Bikes. It features multiple cellular technologies for worldwide adaptability. Global users can easily stay Connected with stable and secure connections across various network modes, including LTE Cat M1, NB, and 2G. One of the standout features of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
