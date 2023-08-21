OKX Announces Singer and Actor Ali Zafar as Global Web3 Brand Ambassador (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
OKX, a leading Global technology company driving the development of Web3, today announced that renowned Singer and Actor Ali Zafar has joined as its Global Web3 Brand Ambassador. Under the partnership, Zafar will participate in a number of OKX events and experiences as part of OKX's Global Web3 campaign, with a focus on South Asia and the Middle East. Ali Zafar said: "I am delighted to team up with OKX. More than ever, Actors and musicians around the world are using Web3 to interact with fans in more direct and accessible ways. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
