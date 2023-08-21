Mammotome Launches the HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker, an Innovation for Tissue Marker Displacement (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Mammotome announced the launch of an innovative new HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker designed to enhance ultrasound visibility, improve ease of locating, and mitigate Displacement during surgical procedures.1,2,3,4 This device marks another great investment to the HydroMARK™ Tissue Marker portfolio, one of the top-selling Breast Biopsy Marker brands in the world.5 "I am excited for this innovative Biopsy Marker to come to market," said Radiologist Dr. Evita Singh, Director of Breast ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
