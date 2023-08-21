Shattered Heaven: la modalità Roguelike Alpha è in arrivo ad agostoPGA TOUR 2K23 e WWE 2K23: nuovi contenuti e aggiornamentiAnnuncio di LibreOffice 7.6 CommunityOfferte Back To school : vinci fino a $ 1.499 in regalo e acquista un ...SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Fall Guys torna in SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2Puro intrattenimento con Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Nomadismo digitale - cercare talenti anche fuori i confini aziendaliTrasferire file pesanti: consigli e trucchi da seguireUltime Blog

Mammotome Launches the HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker | an Innovation for Tissue Marker Displacement

Mammotome Launches

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Mammotome Launches the HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker, an Innovation for Tissue Marker Displacement (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Mammotome announced the launch of an innovative new HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker designed to enhance ultrasound visibility, improve ease of locating, and mitigate Displacement during surgical procedures.1,2,3,4 This device marks another great investment to the HydroMARK™ Tissue Marker portfolio, one of the top-selling Breast Biopsy Marker brands in the world.5 "I am excited for this innovative Biopsy Marker to come to market," said Radiologist Dr. Evita Singh, Director of Breast ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

SNAI – Tour de France: Vingegaard e Pogacar, testa a testa. Il ...  Notizie locali castelli romani

Mammotome Launches the HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker, an Innovation for Tissue Marker Displacement

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammotome announced the launch of an innovative new HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker designed to enhance ultrasound visibility, improve ease of ...

Mammotome Launches the HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker, an Innovation for Tissue Marker Displacement

Mammotome announced the launch of an innovative new HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker designed to enhance ultrasound visibility, improve ease ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mammotome Launches
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Mammotome Launches Mammotome Launches HydroMARK™ Plus Breast