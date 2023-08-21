Trasferire file pesanti: consigli e trucchi da seguireProscenic Floobot M9 RecensioneTragedia sul Lago di Garda: Anna Lorenzi perde la vita mentre cerca ...Ultime notizie dalla guerra in Ucraina: Giorno 543, 7 vittime tra cui ...MONDIALI BUDAPEST: MARCELL JACOBS PASSA IL TURNO, FUORI SAMUELE ...GIOCARE SENZA LIMITI CON LE CUFFIE GAMING WIRELESS RIG 600 PRO DUALJUFU E IMMORTALS OF AVEUM PER PRESENTARE IL NUOVO SINGOLOEA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 24, DA OGGI DISPONIBILEASUS ROG partecipa al Gamescom 2023Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - tutti i dettagli Ultime Blog

KEENON Robotics Unveils DINERBOT T10 and KLEENBOT C30 at World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing

KEENON Robotics

KEENON Robotics Unveils DINERBOT T10 and KLEENBOT C30 at World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - Beijing, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

KEENON Robotics recently showcased its latest innovations at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, unveiling the next-generation multifunctional delivery Robot, DINERBOT T10, and the cutting-edge cleaning service Robot, KLEENBOT C30, in China. It also provided an opportunity to share KEENON's journey, industry insights and present the remarkable advancements, culminating in a captivating Robot show.   Founder and CEO Mr. Tony Li started by tracing the company's history and highlighting its deep passion for Robotics encapsulated by the name ...
