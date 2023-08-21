KEENON Robotics Unveils DINERBOT T10 and KLEENBOT C30 at World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - Beijing, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
KEENON Robotics recently showcased its latest innovations at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, unveiling the next-generation multifunctional delivery Robot, DINERBOT T10, and the cutting-edge cleaning service Robot, KLEENBOT C30, in China. It also provided an opportunity to share KEENON's journey, industry insights and present the remarkable advancements, culminating in a captivating Robot show. Founder and CEO Mr. Tony Li started by tracing the company's history and highlighting its deep passion for Robotics encapsulated by the name
KEENON Robotics Emerges as Market Leader Once Again with Over 60% Market ShareKEENON Robotics, a global leader in cutting-edge service robots and solutions, has once again emerged as the market leader in China's commercial service robots for the catering industry. According to ...
KEENON Robotics Unveils DINERBOT T10 and KLEENBOT C30 at World Robot Conference 2023 in BeijingBEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics recently showcased its latest innovations at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, unveiling ...
