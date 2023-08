KEENON Robotics presenta DINERBOT T10 e KLEENBOT C30 alla World Robot Conference 2023 di Pechino

- BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -recently showcased its latest innovations at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, unveiling the next - generation multifunctional delivery robot, DINERBOT T10, and the cutting - edge ...BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -recently showcased its latest innovations at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, unveiling the next - generation multifunctional delivery robot, DINERBOT T10, and the cutting - edge ...

KEENON Robotics presenta DINERBOT T10 e KLEENBOT C30 alla ... Adnkronos

PECHINO, 21 agosto 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics ha recentemente presentato le sue ultime innovazioni in Cina, al World Robot Conference di Pechino, svelando il robot multifunzione di nuova ...KEENON Robotics, a global leader in cutting-edge service robots and solutions, has once again emerged as the market leader in China's commercial service robots for the catering industry. According to ...