Jude e Jobe Bellingham show: doppiette con Real e Sunderland (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) Impatto straordinario nella Liga per Jude Bellingham, centrocampista pagato 103 milioni di euro dal Real Madrid: dopo il gol all'esordio...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
Jude e Jobe Bellingham, sabato show: doppietta per entrambi i fratelli Sky Sport
Talented and composed, Jobe is an absolutely perfect fit for SunderlandSaturday was a great day all round for the Bellingham family as the brothers made hugely telling contributions for their respective clubs- Jude in the bright lights of La Liga and Jobe in front of ...
Jobe Bellingham is creating his own identity and Sunderland are the happy beneficiariesThe Bellingham name has become a heavy one. Older brother Jude, that marauding force for England and now Real Madrid, has unwittingly seen to that — and a change that required Sunderland to seek ...
Jude JobeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jude Jobe