Game Changer? Si, ma non ora. Marrone (Iai) commenta l’invio degli F-16 (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) Nelle scorse ore è arrivata la notizia che sia Danimarca che Olanda, dopo aver ottenuto l’autorizzazione da parte statunitense, riforniranno l’Ucraina con i propri velivoli F-16. Mentre Copenaghen invierà a Kyiv 19 esemplari, non sono ancora noti i numeri dei caccia che donerà invece Amsterdam. Ma qual è l’impatto di questa decisione? A parlarne con Formiche.net è Alessandro Marrone, responsabile del programma “Difesa” dell’Istituto Affari Internazionali. L’Ucraina festeggia a gran voce la conferma dell’invio dei velivoli multiruolo F-16. Questi apparecchi possono fare veramente la differenza? Il dato di partenza è che in questa guerra nessuna delle due parti ha superiorità aerea: i cieli sono contesi. Mosca riesce a bombardare l’Ucraina, ma le difese aeree ucraine neutralizzano la maggior parte dei missili, bombe, droni. Allo stesso tempo, Kyiv riesce ...Leggi su formiche
Advertising
SIGNiX Introduces Compliance Lock: Elevating Digital Signature Verification and Regulatory AssuranceMarc Butler, an esteemed industry expert emphasized , 'Compliance Lock is a game - changer. Beyond being a strategic choice, it represents an industry imperative. The clear emphasis is on enhancing ...
ZipRecruiter Announces Technology Partnership with UKG to Bolster Enterprise Hiring and Streamline HR WorkflowsIt's truly a game changer that helps the recruiters save time and be more efficient at what they do,' said Kelly Snider, Manager, Recruiting for UDR, Inc. With this collaboration , organizations that ...
Conceal Enhances Browser Security in Strategic Partnership with NGSTogether, we'll redefine web security for countless organizations.' ConcealBrowse stands as a game - changer in the realm of web - browser security. Seamlessly integrating with existing security ...
Game Changer Si, ma non ora. Marrone (Iai) commenta l'invio ... Formiche.net
How to Empower Retail Founders & CEOs to Think Beyond Survival ModeTalk to any founder or CEO of an independent brand and they will tell you that they spend an outsized amount of time and energy on things other than strategy.
Introducing Heimdal XDR: A Game-Changer Disrupting the Market with the Widest Range of Next-Generation SolutionsThe leading cybersecurity company, Heimdal, proudly reaffirms its presence in the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market with a disruptive SaaS platform. The company offers the widest XDR suite ...
Game ChangerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Game Changer