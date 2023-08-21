Shattered Heaven: la modalità Roguelike Alpha è in arrivo ad agostoPGA TOUR 2K23 e WWE 2K23: nuovi contenuti e aggiornamentiAnnuncio di LibreOffice 7.6 CommunityOfferte Back To school : vinci fino a $ 1.499 in regalo e acquista un ...SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Fall Guys torna in SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2Puro intrattenimento con Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Nomadismo digitale - cercare talenti anche fuori i confini aziendaliTrasferire file pesanti: consigli e trucchi da seguireUltime Blog

Game Changer? Si | ma non ora Marrone Iai commenta l’invio degli F-16

Game Changer

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a formiche©

zazoom
Autore : formiche Commenta
Game Changer? Si, ma non ora. Marrone (Iai) commenta l’invio degli F-16 (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) Nelle scorse ore è arrivata la notizia che sia Danimarca che Olanda, dopo aver ottenuto l’autorizzazione da parte statunitense, riforniranno l’Ucraina con i propri velivoli F-16. Mentre Copenaghen invierà a Kyiv 19 esemplari, non sono ancora noti i numeri dei caccia che donerà invece Amsterdam. Ma qual è l’impatto di questa decisione? A parlarne con Formiche.net è Alessandro Marrone, responsabile del programma “Difesa” dell’Istituto Affari Internazionali. L’Ucraina festeggia a gran voce la conferma dell’invio dei velivoli multiruolo F-16. Questi apparecchi possono fare veramente la differenza? Il dato di partenza è che in questa guerra nessuna delle due parti ha superiorità aerea: i cieli sono contesi. Mosca riesce a bombardare l’Ucraina, ma le difese aeree ucraine neutralizzano la maggior parte dei missili, bombe, droni. Allo stesso tempo, Kyiv riesce ...
Leggi su formiche
Advertising

SIGNiX Introduces Compliance Lock: Elevating Digital Signature Verification and Regulatory Assurance

Marc Butler, an esteemed industry expert emphasized , 'Compliance Lock is a game - changer. Beyond being a strategic choice, it represents an industry imperative. The clear emphasis is on enhancing ...

ZipRecruiter Announces Technology Partnership with UKG to Bolster Enterprise Hiring and Streamline HR Workflows

It's truly a game changer that helps the recruiters save time and be more efficient at what they do,' said Kelly Snider, Manager, Recruiting for UDR, Inc. With this collaboration , organizations that ...

Conceal Enhances Browser Security in Strategic Partnership with NGS

Together, we'll redefine web security for countless organizations.' ConcealBrowse stands as a game - changer in the realm of web - browser security. Seamlessly integrating with existing security ...

Game Changer Si, ma non ora. Marrone (Iai) commenta l'invio ...  Formiche.net

How to Empower Retail Founders & CEOs to Think Beyond Survival Mode

Talk to any founder or CEO of an independent brand and they will tell you that they spend an outsized amount of time and energy on things other than strategy.

Introducing Heimdal XDR: A Game-Changer Disrupting the Market with the Widest Range of Next-Generation Solutions

The leading cybersecurity company, Heimdal, proudly reaffirms its presence in the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market with a disruptive SaaS platform. The company offers the widest XDR suite ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Game Changer
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Game Changer Game Changer Marrone commenta l’invio