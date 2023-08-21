Bybit Invests in Future Tech Leaders: Announces AED 1M Sponsorship Details for Top Performing Students at AUS (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) (DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - 21 August 2023) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - bombardamento, questa notte la città russa occidentale di Kursk è stata colpita da un drone ucraino. Il velivolo senza pilota si è schiantato sul tetto della stazione ferroviaria - 21 August 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is pleased to announce that it has awarded scholarships to 38 high-achieving Students at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) as part of its continued commitment to supporting education and crypto adoption in the UAE. This is the second announcement following Bybit's partnership with AUS, announced in June this year. The scholarship aims to support deserving Students receive the best education they deserve and encourage their studies and research in the finTech and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ciclismo: Gibbons passa alla Lidl-Trek e firma fino al 2025 ... Lo Speciale
Bybit Invests in Future Tech Leaders: Announces AED 1M Sponsorship Details for Top Performing Students at AUSDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 21 August 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is pleased to announce that it has awarded scholarships to 38 high-achieving ...
Bybit invests in future tech leadersDUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is pleased to announce that it has awarded scholarships to 38 high-achieving students at the American University of ...
Bybit InvestsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bybit Invests