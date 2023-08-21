Shattered Heaven: la modalità Roguelike Alpha è in arrivo ad agostoPGA TOUR 2K23 e WWE 2K23: nuovi contenuti e aggiornamentiAnnuncio di LibreOffice 7.6 CommunityOfferte Back To school : vinci fino a $ 1.499 in regalo e acquista un ...SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - PARADOSSO TEMPORALE Veeam è leader nel Magic QuadrantTM Gartner 2023Fall Guys torna in SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2Puro intrattenimento con Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Nomadismo digitale - cercare talenti anche fuori i confini aziendaliTrasferire file pesanti: consigli e trucchi da seguireUltime Blog

BMI-2004 A Recombinant Hyaluronidase | Advancing Subcutaneous Drug Delivery - Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results to Be Presented at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit in Boston

BMI 2004

BMI-2004 (A Recombinant Hyaluronidase): Advancing Subcutaneous Drug Delivery - Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results to Be Presented at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit in Boston (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - Boston, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

BMI Korea Co., LTD. ("BMI Korea"), a leading Korean biotech company specializing in biologics development, introduces its novel Recombinant Hyaluronidase, BMI-2004, and shares Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit being held in Boston (August 14-17th, 2023) (Link to conference details). Recombinant Hyaluronidase represents a significant advancement in enabling the transition of IV biologics to Subcutaneous (SC) formulations. BMI-2004, a novel Recombinant ovine Hyaluronidase, offers a better ...
