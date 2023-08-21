Nomadismo digitale - cercare talenti anche fuori i confini aziendaliTrasferire file pesanti: consigli e trucchi da seguireProscenic Floobot M9 RecensioneTragedia sul Lago di Garda: Anna Lorenzi perde la vita mentre cerca ...Ultime notizie dalla guerra in Ucraina: Giorno 543, 7 vittime tra cui ...MONDIALI BUDAPEST: MARCELL JACOBS PASSA IL TURNO, FUORI SAMUELE ...GIOCARE SENZA LIMITI CON LE CUFFIE GAMING WIRELESS RIG 600 PRO DUALJUFU E IMMORTALS OF AVEUM PER PRESENTARE IL NUOVO SINGOLOEA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 24, DA OGGI DISPONIBILEASUS ROG partecipa al Gamescom 2023Ultime Blog

Astronergy | NIO and OPF hand for the world' s first EV PV Self-consumption System with V2G Chargers at Qilian Mountain National Park

Astronergy NIO

Astronergy, NIO and OPF hand for the world's first EV PV Self-consumption System with V2G Chargers at Qilian Mountain National Park (Di lunedì 21 agosto 2023) - HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

At One Planet Foundation (OPF) and NIO's calling and participation, 75 pieces of Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules were sent to Qilian Mountain National Park to support the completion of the world's first photovoltaic Self-consumption System with a V2G charger, commencing the third phase of the Clean Parks and WWF ecological co-conservation program after the System's operation since August 20th. Clean Parks is an ecoSystem co-construction initiative advocated by NIO to support more nature reserves across the world in adopting smart EVs. As for now, NIO has helped ...
