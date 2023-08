STATS – Udinese-Juve, Vlahovic con Chiesa seconda punta. Com'è andata lo scorso anno Calcio News 24

Juventus is also the team with the most opening-day victories in Serie A history, winning on 59 occasions, including six of the last seven. The only exception was ironically against Udinese a couple ...Juventus have shown some strong form in the preseason. They beat AC Milan and Real Madrid on their USA pre-season tour, before a 0-0 warm-up draw against domestic rivals Atalanta on their return to ...