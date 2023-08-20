AEW: Powerhouse Hobbs continua a provocare, ufficiale il match con Miro per All Out! (Di domenica 20 agosto 2023) Il secondo match ufficiale per All Out è servito. Durante l’ultimo episodio di Collision svoltosi nella notte a Lexington, Powerhouse Hobbs ha avuto la meglio su Kevin Ku, disintegrandolo letteralmente nel più classico degli squash. L’ex TNT Champion ha sfidato apertamente Miro durante l’incontro ed anche dopo quest’ultimo, facendo si che l’ex WWE apparisse sul titantron per “rispondere” alle provocazioni di Hobbs. Il “Redeemer” ha affermato che lui e lo stesso Hobbs hanno molto in comune, affermando che in passato è stato guidato da un libro anche lui ma che adesso cammina da solo. Miro ha poi continuato, dicendo che non è qui per litigare con il Dio di Hobbs ma per sostituirlo, affermando che la “redenzione” ...Leggi su zonawrestling
