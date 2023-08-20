AEW | Powerhouse Hobbs continua a provocare | ufficiale il match con Miro per All Out!

(Di domenica 20 agosto 2023) Il secondoper All Out è servito. Durante l’ultimo episodio di Collision svoltosi nella notte a Lexington,ha avuto la meglio su Kevin Ku, disintegrandolo letteralmente nel più classico degli squash. L’ex TNT Champion ha sfidato apertamentedurante l’incontro ed anche dopo quest’ultimo, facendo si che l’ex WWE apparisse sul titantron per “rispondere” alle provocazioni di. Il “Redeemer” ha affermato che lui e lo stessohanno molto in comune, affermando che in passato è stato guidato da un libro anche lui ma che adesso cammina da solo.ha poito, dicendo che non è qui per litigare con il Dio dima per sostituirlo, affermando che la “redenzione” ...

Fight for the Fallen 2023 - Report della Night 3 The Shield Of Wrestling

In this AEW Collision Update, check out what led to Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs being set up for All Out, why Bullet Club called out The Elite, and more!Chicago's United Center will play host to a battle of the behemoths as Powerhouse Hobbs will face Miro at AEW All Out. AEW All Out 2023 will be the fifth event under the 'All Out' banner and will take ...