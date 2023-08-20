Tragedia sul Lago di Garda: Anna Lorenzi perde la vita mentre cerca ...Ultime notizie dalla guerra in Ucraina: Giorno 543, 7 vittime tra cui ...MONDIALI BUDAPEST: MARCELL JACOBS PASSA IL TURNO, FUORI SAMUELE ...GIOCARE SENZA LIMITI CON LE CUFFIE GAMING WIRELESS RIG 600 PRO DUALJUFU E IMMORTALS OF AVEUM PER PRESENTARE IL NUOVO SINGOLOEA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 24, DA OGGI DISPONIBILEASUS ROG partecipa al Gamescom 2023Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - tutti i dettagli The Board Room Ep. 4 di skateGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE PRONTO AD ACCOGLIERE NIER: AUTOMATA Ultime Blog

AEW | Powerhouse Hobbs continua a provocare | ufficiale il match con Miro per All Out!

AEW Powerhouse

AEW: Powerhouse Hobbs continua a provocare, ufficiale il match con Miro per All Out! (Di domenica 20 agosto 2023) Il secondo match ufficiale per All Out è servito. Durante l’ultimo episodio di Collision svoltosi nella notte a Lexington, Powerhouse Hobbs ha avuto la meglio su Kevin Ku, disintegrandolo letteralmente nel più classico degli squash. L’ex TNT Champion ha sfidato apertamente Miro durante l’incontro ed anche dopo quest’ultimo, facendo si che l’ex WWE apparisse sul titantron per “rispondere” alle provocazioni di Hobbs. Il “Redeemer” ha affermato che lui e lo stesso Hobbs hanno molto in comune, affermando che in passato è stato guidato da un libro anche lui ma che adesso cammina da solo. Miro ha poi continuato, dicendo che non è qui per litigare con il Dio di Hobbs ma per sostituirlo, affermando che la “redenzione” ...
