... between Expressionism and Material Informalism The creative path of some artists does not allow them to remain within a single expressive language, because theversatility,the need ...

«Aptitude for the arts», il progetto che rivitalizza il territorio Vanity Fair Italia

Worried by a spate of suicides by hanging, the authorities in this coaching hub have taken a desperate measure – ordering hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans to stop students ...As a child, she was looked after by her grandfather Wolf Taklefsky, an Orthodox Jew who took her to synagogue and loved showing off her aptitude for learning Hebrew. “At the core, Bella Abzug was ...