WWE: Boom di vendite dei biglietti per WrestleMania 40 (Di venerdì 18 agosto 2023) Nonostante WrestleMania 40 sia ancora lontana, moltissimi fan ci stanno già pensando. Precedentemente era stato riportato che il Grandaddy of Them All si dovrebbe tenere in quel di Philadelphia, città che ha già ospitato questo evento nel lontano 1999. Nel logo è presente la famosa Liberty Bell, accompagnata dai numeri romani, cosa che non si vedeva dai tempi di WrestleMania 30 nel 2014. Le prevendite sono incominciate il 16 agosto, mentre oggi si sono aperte le vendite ufficiali tramite il sito Ticketmaster. Stando ad un report di Darren Rovell, il PLE risulterebbe già essere un gran successo, avendo venduto già 90000 biglietti in soli due giorni. Circolano già molte speculazioni attorno a WrestleMania 40. Ad esempio l’Hall of Famer Road Dogg ha reso noto che gli ...Leggi su zonawrestling
