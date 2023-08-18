The Plane | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

(Di venerdì 18 agosto 2023) The: trama, cast e streaming delsu Sky Cinema Questa sera, venerdì 18 agosto 2023, alle ore 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno va in onda ilThe, pellicola del 2023 diretta da Jean-François Richet, con protagonista Gerard Butler. Vediamo insieme la trama e il cast. Trama Ilvede protagonista il pilota e comandante Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler). Durante una violenta tempesta che danneggia buon parte dell’aereo, l’uomo riesce a salvare i passeggeri, grazie a un atterraggio di emergenza. Il velivolo plana però sull’isola di Jolo, nelle Filippine, una terra devastata dalla guerra. Il gruppo di passeggeri vengono subito preso in ostaggio dai pericolosi ribelli locali, è l’inizio di un vero e proprio incubo. L’unica persona su cui Torrance potrà contare è Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), uno ...

IN ONDA OGGI CON IL PACCHETTO SKY CINEMAGerard Butler in un action adrenalinico ambientato tra cielo e giungla. Costretto ad atterrare su un'isola sperduta, un pilota si allea con un ...Su Sky Cinema dalle 21.15. Il pilota Brodie Torrance salva i passeggeri dell'aereo da un atterraggio di fortuna su un'isola devastata dalla guerra. I ribelli prendono tutti in ostaggio e ...

The Plane: trama, cast e streaming del film su Sky Cinema Uno in onda questa sera, 18 agosto 2023, alle ore 21.15. Le informazioni ...