GOGOBEST GM29: E-Bike da Città con Design Elegante e Autonomia ...Mamma Confessa uno Stile di Vita Pigro: Critiche e Sostenitori si ...Tragedia alle Terme di Cretone: Bambino Morto in Incidente, ...Scopri le Innovazioni di ECOVACS Robotics: DEEBOT X2 OMNI, WINBOT W2 ...EA SPORTS FC 24 – Approfondimento su Club/VoltaONLINE CRIMSON DESERT E BLACK DESERT ALLA GAMESCOM 2023 Quantum: Recharged, la nuova reinterpretazione, disponibile da oggiKovaaK e 21 altri giochi disponibili in cloud con GFN DAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE - Launch Trailer Al via le qualificazioni per il Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European ...Ultime Blog

The Plane | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

The Plane

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tpi©

zazoom
Autore : tpi Commenta
The Plane: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film (Di venerdì 18 agosto 2023) The Plane: trama, cast e streaming del film su Sky Cinema Questa sera, venerdì 18 agosto 2023, alle ore 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno va in onda il film The Plane, pellicola del 2023 diretta da Jean-François Richet, con protagonista Gerard Butler. Vediamo insieme la trama e il cast. Trama Il film vede protagonista il pilota e comandante Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler). Durante una violenta tempesta che danneggia buon parte dell’aereo, l’uomo riesce a salvare i passeggeri, grazie a un atterraggio di emergenza. Il velivolo plana però sull’isola di Jolo, nelle Filippine, una terra devastata dalla guerra. Il gruppo di passeggeri vengono subito preso in ostaggio dai pericolosi ribelli locali, è l’inizio di un vero e proprio incubo. L’unica persona su cui Torrance potrà contare è Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), uno ...
Leggi su tpi
Advertising

VAPORESSO Kicks Off 8th Anniversary Celebrations, Marks Milestone of Innovation and Dreams Pursuing

In the spirit of VAPORESSO's 8th anniversary, customers are invited to join the unique paper plane journey. After submitting their wishes through the game, users will be randomly assigned a paper ...

Venerdi 18 Agosto 2023 Sky Cinema, The Plane

IN ONDA OGGI CON IL PACCHETTO SKY CINEMA The Plane Gerard Butler in un action adrenalinico ambientato tra cielo e giungla. Costretto ad atterrare su un'isola sperduta, un pilota si allea con un ...

I programmi in tv oggi, 18 agosto 2023: film e intrattenimento

Su Sky Cinema dalle 21.15 The plane. Il pilota Brodie Torrance salva i passeggeri dell'aereo da un atterraggio di fortuna su un'isola devastata dalla guerra. I ribelli prendono tutti in ostaggio e ...

The Plane: trama, cast e streaming del film su Sky Cinema  TPI

The Plane: trama, cast e streaming del film su Sky Cinema

The Plane: trama, cast e streaming del film su Sky Cinema Uno in onda questa sera, 18 agosto 2023, alle ore 21.15. Le informazioni ...

VAPORESSO Kicks Off 8th Anniversary Celebrations, Marks Milestone of Innovation and Dreams Pursuing

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a series of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Plane
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Plane Plane tutto quello sapere film