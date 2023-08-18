The Last of Us 2, lo showrunner: "Non ci sono personaggi intoccabili, chiunque può morire in ogni momento" (Di venerdì 18 agosto 2023) Craig Mazin, showrunner e co-creatore di The Last of Us, ha parlato delle varie morti all'interno dello show spiegando come, anche per la seconda stagione, nessuno sarà al sicuro. Chi ha ha giocato a The Last of Us: Part II, sequel del pluripremiato videogame targato Naughty Dog, sa benissimo come ci siano delle morti importanti che rendono ancora più toccante l'intero arco narrativo di Joel e Ellie. A quanto pare anche per la serie TV nessuno è al sicuro e anche i personaggi più importanti possono morire in qualsiasi momento, come dichiarato dallo showrunner Craig Mazin ai microfoni di The Hollywood Reporter. "Non facciamo necessariamente le cose nello stesso ordine o nello stesso momento. Nella prima stagione abbiamo ripetutamente ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
The Last of Us 2 - già scelta l'interprete di Abby? Ecco chi potrebbe interpretarla (RUMOR)
The Last of Us 2 : “Chiunque può morire in qualsiasi momento”
The Last of Us - quante stagioni ci saranno? "Una sola non basta a raccontare l'intera storia"
The Last of Us 2 : - lo showrunner : "Prima dello sciopero stavamo cercando la nostra Abby"
Enotria : The Last Song – Un’Epica Odissea nel Cuore dell’Italia
The Last Adventure : Timothée Chalamet sarà il protagonista?
CI&T Reports Solid Results in 2Q23The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 127 in 2Q22 to 183 in 2Q23. Net Profit was R$47.8 million compared to R$26.0 million in 2Q22, a 84.0% ...
The Last of Us 2, già scelta l'attrice di Abby Ecco chi potrebbe interpretarla (RUMOR)Continuano i rumor sul possibile casting di Abby per la seconda stagione di The Last of Us , e nonostante lo sciopero, pare che il personaggio abbia già un' attrice che le darà il volto nella serie HBO. Habemus Abby Vi parlavamo, nelle scorse ore, di come lo showrunner di ...
Stati Uniti : The canonical case against Fr. Alex CrowThe Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama made headlines last month when local media reported that a young priest, Fr. Alex Crow, had fled to Europe with an 18 - year - old girl recently graduated from a ...
Enotria: The Last Song, il soulslike italiano sarà in Demo Beta alla Gamescom 2023 Multiplayer.it
James Harden admits it's too late to fix Philadelphia 76ers relationship after vowing to never play under 'liar' Daryl Morey again over failed Clippers talksHarden has been left furious after setting his sights on a move to the LA Clippers this summer, only for reports to emerge that Philadelphia had ended trade talks after failing to strike a deal.
The best washing machines in 2023Your washing machine should make your laundry routine easier, not cause a laundry-related headache. If you're lucky enough to have a washer and dryer hookup in the year 2023, make sure you're getting ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last