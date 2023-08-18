GOGOBEST GM29: E-Bike da Città con Design Elegante e Autonomia ...Mamma Confessa uno Stile di Vita Pigro: Critiche e Sostenitori si ...Tragedia alle Terme di Cretone: Bambino Morto in Incidente, ...Scopri le Innovazioni di ECOVACS Robotics: DEEBOT X2 OMNI, WINBOT W2 ...EA SPORTS FC 24 – Approfondimento su Club/VoltaONLINE CRIMSON DESERT E BLACK DESERT ALLA GAMESCOM 2023 Quantum: Recharged, la nuova reinterpretazione, disponibile da oggiKovaaK e 21 altri giochi disponibili in cloud con GFN DAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE - Launch Trailer Al via le qualificazioni per il Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European ...Ultime Blog

The Last

zazoom
Autore : movieplayer Commenta
The Last of Us 2, già scelta l'interprete di Abby? Ecco chi potrebbe interpretarla (RUMOR) (Di venerdì 18 agosto 2023) Sembrerebbe che l'interprete di Abby nella seconda stagione di The Last of Us sia già stata scelta, almeno secondo gli ultimi RUMOR... Scopriamo di chi si tratterebbe. Continuano i RUMOR sul possibile casting di Abby per la seconda stagione di The Last of Us, e nonostante lo sciopero, pare che il personaggio abbia già un'attrice che le darà il volto nella serie HBO. Habemus Abby? Vi parlavamo, nelle scorse ore, di come lo showrunner di The Last of Us Craig Mazin avesse accennato ai casting di Abby precedenti lo sciopero a Hollywood, e di come pare che questi fossero stati interrotti senza giungere a una decisione (sebbene, per CBM che cita SFFgazette, la risposta sia stata un po' più vaga, con tanto di ...
Leggi su movieplayer
