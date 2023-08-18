Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 18 agosto 2023) - FRANKFURT,y, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a world-leading innovator of sustainable smart energys, has achieved remarkable success in theits cutting-edge 4-15 kWone-stop residentialenergy. Garnering immense attention acrossy, the company's latest product,smartsystem, has captivated the. Built upon the core concepts of thesystem – standardized system and modular product design, simplified installation, and smart energy management – ...