Uefa Coach of the Year 2023 | Spalletti e Inzaghi candidati insieme a Guardiola De Zerbi quarto

Uefa Coach of the Year 2023: Spalletti e Inzaghi candidati insieme a Guardiola. De Zerbi quarto (Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) Due italiani nel terzetto delle nomination per il premio allenatore dell’anno della Uefa. Tre se si prendono in considerazione i primi quattro. Simone Inzaghi (Inter) e Luciano Spalletti (la scorsa stagione al Napoli) sono in lizza per il prestigioso riconoscimento insieme al tecnico del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola super favorito per la vittoria finale. Il vincitore sarà annunciato nel corso della cerimonia del sorteggio della fase a gironi di Champions League 2023/24, che si terrà giovedì 31 agosto al Grimaldi Forum di Montecarlo. quarto posto con 70 punti per un altro italiano, Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton). Più indietro Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Zlatko Dali? (Croatia), José Luis Mendilibar (Sevilla), Didier Deschamps (France), David Moyes (West ...
