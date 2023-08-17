Uefa Coach of the Year 2023: Spalletti e Inzaghi candidati insieme a Guardiola. De Zerbi quarto (Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) Due italiani nel terzetto delle nomination per il premio allenatore dell’anno della Uefa. Tre se si prendono in considerazione i primi quattro. Simone Inzaghi (Inter) e Luciano Spalletti (la scorsa stagione al Napoli) sono in lizza per il prestigioso riconoscimento insieme al tecnico del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola super favorito per la vittoria finale. Il vincitore sarà annunciato nel corso della cerimonia del sorteggio della fase a gironi di Champions League 2023/24, che si terrà giovedì 31 agosto al Grimaldi Forum di Montecarlo. quarto posto con 70 punti per un altro italiano, Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton). Più indietro Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Zlatko Dali? (Croatia), José Luis Mendilibar (Sevilla), Didier Deschamps (France), David Moyes (West ...Leggi su sportface
Sicuri che l'Inter sia la favorita per lo scudettoSuccesse anche a Gian Maria Volontè Inter Milan's Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi shouts at his goal keeper to join the final corner during the UEFA Champions League final football match between ...
La Figc ha deciso: il nuovo ct sarà Spalletti, la clausola non impedirà l'operazione (Gazzetta)...Napoli's Italian coach Luciano Spalletti gestures during a training session on April 11, 2023 at the club's training center in Castel Volturno, northwest of Naples, on the eve of the UEFA Champions ...
Inzaghi, l'agente: "Ha rinnovato per un altro anno con l'Inter"Inter Milan's Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi catches a stray ball during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in ...
Soccer: Roberto Mancini steps down as Italy coachRoberto Mancini has resigned as coach of Italy's national soccer team, the Italian football federation (Figc) said on Sunday. © ANSA ...
Italy need a strong coach says Zoff after Mancini resignsItaly now need a strong coach after the surprise resignation of Roberto Mancini, former Italy coach Dino Zoff said on Sunday. In a telephone interview Zoff also told ANSA he had "no idea" what happene ...
