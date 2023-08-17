Riga FC-Twente (Conference League, 17-08-2023 ore 19:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) Il 2-0 di Enschede ha messo il Twente, già largamente favorito, in ottima posizione in vista della partita di ritorno nella quale il Riga cercherà un difficile ribaltone. Nel frattempo è iniziato anche il campionato olandese con la squadra di Joseph Oosting che è andata a vincere 4-1 sul campo del neopromosso Almere City, mentre InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Riga FC-Twente (Conference League - 17-08-2023 ore 19 : 00 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
